Fundraiser will help school programs

Tickets are still available for the third-annual “A Work of Heart” wine pairing dinner and auction to benefit McMinnville school programs.

The nonprofit McMinnville Education Foundation sponsors the event to raise funds for programs and services that benefit students in McMinnville School District. The foundation sponsors projects such as science experiences and gives grants to teachers to buy supplemental materials for their classrooms.

“A Work of Heart” will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 7, in the Evergreen reception hall near the aviation museum. It will include a multi-course dinner with each course paired with local wines, along with silent and oral auctions.

Tickets are $150 each. For tickets and more information, go to mac40kids.org.