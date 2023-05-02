Laurel Maurice Adams 1934 - 2026

Laurel Maurice Adams, beloved husband and father, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, January 5, 2026. Born January 15, 1934, near Sauk Centre, Minnesota, Laurel's family moved to Oregon in 1936 and settled in Yamhill County. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean conflict, and returned to McMinnville to earn a bachelor's degree from Linfield College in 1959. Laurel began teaching at Memorial School in McMinnville, Oregon. He later served as an elementary principal in McMinnville, including terms at Lafayette, Cook, Columbus and Newby schools. He retired in 1990.

In retirement, he enjoyed Kiwanis, acting for Gallery Theater, golf, volunteering at the Evergreen Air Museum, and traveling with Janet, his wife of 66 years.



He is survived by Janet; his sister, Clarice Stauffer; and three children: Denise Rose (Jeff) of Burns, Oregon, Melinda Hartman of McMinnville and Jeff (Diane) of International Falls, Minnesota. Grandchildren include Andrew Rose (Rachel Clarke), Caitlin Rose, Emma Thorstad (John), Allison Hartman, Kyle Hartman, Stephen Adams (Rosemary), Rachel Malasig (Gabriel), and Sarah Homister (Brandi). Great-grandchildren include Rhyken, Taegan, and Taylor Thorstad, and Katherine and Elliot Adams



Laurel was predeceased by his sister, Velma Walker; and his parents, Maurice and Edythe Adams.



Services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, January 30, 2026, at the Chapel of Macy & Son, 135 N.E. Evans St., McMinnville.

Donations in Laurel's name can be made to the Alzheimer's Association at Alz.org. To leave online condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com