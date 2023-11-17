Free dinners, other activities planned for Thanksgiving

Free Thanksgiving dinners and two charitable runs are planned for the holiday on Thursday, Nov. 23.

Celebrations will continue through the weekend with the McMinnville Santa parade at 4:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 24; Gallery Theater’s “Anne of Green Gables” play opening Friday; and other activities including many open houses at area wineries.

Here are some events planned for Thanksgiving day:

* The Salvation Army will serve take-out turkey dinners from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 23, at its service center at 1950 S.W. Second St.

Guests can drive up outside the center to pick up boxed food. There will be no seating onsite.

The Thanksgiving dinner is free. It will include turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, stuffing, green beans, a roll and pie.

For more information, call 503-472-1009.

* The McMinnville Grange will hold a free Thanksgiving dinner at 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 23, at the grange hall, 1700 S.W. Old Sheridan Road. For more information, call the grange at 503-538-7987.

* The Willamina Free Methodist Church will offer a free Thanksgiving dinner on Sunday, Nov. 19.

The meal of turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes and gravy, hot vegetables, rolls and dessert will be served at 5:30 p.m. in the church at 253 N.E. D St., Willamina. For more information, call 503-876-4085.

* Newberg Christian Church, which is related to McMinnville Christian Church, will serve a free Thanksgiving meal at its campus at 2315 Villa Road, Newberg. It also will deliver meals in Newberg.

Donations will be accepted, including turkey roasts and store-bought pies, which must be taken to the church by Monday, Nov. 20. For more information, send email to rochelle@mynw.cc

* The annual Ham Fam Harvest Run and Walk will start at 9 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 23, from 333 N.W. Ninth St.

Michael and Laura Hampton and his family started the event for friends and relatives many years ago. It has become a McMinnville tradition that draws dozens of people.

A kid’s fun run/walk is included, along with a longer event for adults.

Donations of $10 or four cans of food per person are suggested. Donations will benefit the Yamhill Community Action Partnership Regional Food Bank.

Volunteers also are needed to act as course guides during the event. For more information, call 503-472-4243 or send email to michaelandlaurahampton@gmail.com.

* The fifth-annual Give Cancer the Bird 5-kilometer event will raise money for the American Cancer Society’s efforts to find a cure and help prevent cancer.

The run and walk will start at 8 a.m., with registration at 7 a.m., at the Evergreen Aviation Museum Nature Trail, 500 N.E. Capt. Michael King Smith Way, McMinnville. A virtual option also will be offered.

Registration is $20 per person or $30 per family in advance or $25 per person on the day of the event. Each registration includes a door prize ticket.

Proceeds will go to the ACS Relay for Life of Yamhill County.

100% of your registration fees will be donated to The American Cancer Society via Relay for Life of Yamhill County.

For more information, send email to jessmb721@gmail.com.

Do you know of another free dinner or other Thanksgiving day event? Contact spointer@newsregister.com for listing in an updated story.