Frederick Joseph Kretz 1932 - 2024

Frederick Joseph Kretz passed peacefully on January 11, 2024, at the age of 91, in Bend, Oregon. Fred was born May 31, 1932, in Newburgh, New York, to Phillip and Katherine Kretz. He married Mary Byrne on August 5, 1961, and went on to enjoy a loving marriage for 54 years. Fred lost the love of his life, “Meb,” to Parkinson's in 2015.

Fred graduated from Le Moyne College with a degree in business. In his early years, Fred was an accomplished speed skater, a hobby he enjoyed throughout his life. After college, Fred served in the U.S. Army and was based in Germany. He later worked in Finance for Dupont Chemicals in Newburgh.

In 1967, Fred and Meb moved to Essex, Vermont, where he worked at IBM until he retired. It was there that they raised their four children. Fred was a dedicated father who spent many a cold Vermont night flooding his backyard to create an ice-skating rink for the neighborhood kids. He could always be found on the sidelines of his children’s various sporting events as a supportive spectator.

After retirement, Fred and Meb moved to McMinnville, Oregon. They enjoyed their retirement, traveling extensively to Europe as well as the East Coast to visit their grandchildren and many friends in New York and Vermont. Fred volunteered for Habitat for Humanity and was a member of the McMinnville Lions Club. He was an avid woodworking enthusiast and loved making furniture and other pieces for family and friends. He enjoyed traveling, skiing, golf, camping, playing cards, reading and a cold beer in the afternoon. He was a good friend to many and was always willing to lend a hand when needed. He had lifelong friendships that dated back to his childhood and friends he made later in life during retirement. Above all, Fred enjoyed spending time with his family. He will be missed.

Fred was preceded in death by his spouse, Mary Byrne. He is survived by son, Thomas Kretz, and daughter-in-law, Catherine Kretz; son, Stephen Kretz; daughter, Kathleen Kretz; daughter, Amy Kretz, and son-in-law, Matt Staples; grandchildren, Kayla (32), Haley (31), Katarina (28), Erika (24), Maxwell (22), Reuben (18), and Felix (16); and great-granddaughter, Elia (16 months).

A service will be held in the spring and will be announced at a later date. To leave online condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com