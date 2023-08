Frances Braun 1925 - 2023

Frances Braun passed away August 22, 2023, at her home in McMinnville, Oregon. She was 97 years old. Frances was born November 1, 1925, in Saint Anthony, North Dakota. Services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, August 30, at St. James Catholic Church, McMinnville. Macy & Son Funeral Directors are handling the services.