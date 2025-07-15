Food drive helping to restock pantry

The pantry is one of the busiest in Yamhill County, according to board member Kassandra Van Dyke. It serves 60 to 90 families a week; families can receive food assistance once a month.

Recent changes in federal funding for food programs, along with growing demand, have left the pantry short, Van Dyke said.

The food drive will run through Aug. 14.

Most needed items are chicken noodle or tomato soup, canned tuna, boxed cereal or boxed macaroni and cheese.

Businesses and organizations where food can be dropped off include:

Embold Credit Union, Juliette’s House, Praise Church, Fircrest Senior Living, the McMinnville Area Chamber of Commerce, Shoe Box Taxes, Graze Craze, the News-Register, True Private Wealth, Heather Acker & Red Berry Professional Office, Pacific NW Tire, TNT Motorsports and the See Ya Later Foundation.

For more information or to arrange food pickup, email to kyandyke@hopeonthehill.org or heather@heaheracker.com, or call 503-472-8476 or 9710241-4961.