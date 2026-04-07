Food Cart public hearing continues in Lafayette

The Lafayette City Council will continue its public hearing on allowing food carts in the commercial district during its 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 9, meeting.

The hearing was continued from the council’s February meeting because of community concerns about parking requirements. Staff and councilors refined the ordinance during a March work session, and a vote for its first reading may follow the public hearing.

The council will also review bids for the headwork screens at the wastewater treatment plant, the Madison Street rehabilitation project and the Veterans Park Dog Park conversion.

Also on the agenda are discussion of the fire department’s capital funds for the fire engine, the city council public comment process, city hall office expansion and the city administrator review process.

Department and councilor reports will follow.