Fire departments plan practice burns

Two fire departments are planning exercises in the next few days that may appear to be residential fires, but really are not.

The McMinnville Fire Department is hosting a training burn for the Yamhill County Fire Investigation Team at 403 S.W. Brockwood Avenue in McMinnville. It started Friday, and will continue several days as fire investigators learn about a variety of situations and techniques. Ty Darby of MFD said the exercise will end with burning the entire structure, probably on Wednesday.

In Amity, firefighters will conduct a live fire training starting about 9 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 16, off Cherry Blossom Lane. Smoke will be visible. Residents should avoid the area, Chief Ian Yocum said.