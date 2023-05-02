Maria Isabel Montelongo 1927 - 2025

Maria Isabel Montelongo, age 97, passed away peacefully February 16, 2025, surrounded by family, in Dayton, Oregon.

Isabel was born November 2, 1927, in Donna Texas, to Hilarion Garcia and Otilia Balderas of Donna, Texas. Isabel immigrated from Mexico back to Texas around 1955, seeking a better life for herself and her family. Her journey took her wherever the migrant work was; she was there, demonstrating her resilience and adaptability. In 1960, the family eventually settled in Dayton, Oregon, with her husband, Benjamin Montelongo, and their children, where she maintained a loving home and became a cherished member of the community. Isabel was a devoted Catholic, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother.

Isabel leaves behind a legacy of love and family with 67 descendants. She was a role model to her children as well as her grandchildren. She was a strong and compassionate woman. She endured many hardships in life and overcame many difficult obstacles, concentrating on her devotion to her family. Not only did Isabel instill the importance of family, but also on hard work and faith. She loved to cook, not just for family but for anyone, including her neighbors or friends who wanted a good Mexican meal on a friendly visit. She was well-known in the Dayton community for her delicious tamales and enchiladas. Isabel loved having her favorite Norteña music (a subgenre of regional Mexican music) playing in the background. Her big, loving heart and spirit will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

Isabel, on occasion, traveled to visit family in Bakersfield and Orange Cove, California. She spent time working at her brother's restaurant in Orange Cove from time to time. In the 1980s, she worked at Diane's Foods, a tortilla factory, and at the Safari Motel in McMinnville, Oregon.

Isabel was preceded in death by her husband, Benjamin Montelongo; her son, Francisco Montelongo, whom she lost in 1968; her son-in-law, Alvino Vigil; and her grandson, Ricardo Adam Vigil.

She is survived by her children, Maria Lydia Vigil, Rogelio Montelongo (Janey), Adalberto Montelongo, Elva Martinez (Francisco), Emma Montelongo (Daniel), Benjamin Montelongo Jr. (Linda), and Lucinda Ojeda (Martin); plus many grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren. Being the only child of her parents' union, and her parents re-marrying, she also is survived by five brothers and five sisters; as well as many nieces and nephews.

A rosary and viewing will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, February 27, at the Chapel of Macy & Son Funeral Home, 135 N.E. Evens St., McMinnville. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, February 28, at St. James Catholic Church, 1145 N.E. First St., McMinnville, followed by a potluck reception at Mision de San Martin de Porres, 407 Ferry St., Dayton.

Online condolences can be left at www.macyandson.com