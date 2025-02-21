February 21, 2025 Tweet

Letters to the Editor: Feb. 21, 2025

Criminal collusion

The recent “negotiations” between the Trump administration and Putin remind me of the Hitler-Stalin Pact of August 23, 1939. The pact gave carte blanche authorization for the two countries to divide Poland between them along the line of the Narev, Vistula and San rivers.

Poland was not consulted. It was a transaction.

Both nations invaded within the month. Stalin got what he wanted, as did the Nazis, and Poland ceased to exist.

The net result? Six million Poles died in World War II, a fifth of the population.

Similarly, Trump has proposed allowing Putin to keep his war spoils — Ukraine territory — and take 50% of Ukraine’s minerals for the privilege of “ending” the war.

This is what is happening the name of the USA.

Truman, Eisenhower, Kennedy, Nixon, Carter, Reagan — in fact, all late U.S. presidents of the 20th century — must be rolling over in their graves. This is a criminal proposal struck with a criminal state.

Think about how far we have fallen — to the point our nation is acting like Nazi Germany in the lead-up to World War II.

This is a stain on our national character that the world will not forget. It may take generations to redeem ourselves, and require another war.

Beware your bedfellows.

John Linder

McMinnville

Standing tall

This is a time for statesmen, not yes men.

Michael Passo

Portland

Farewell, nation we knew

I would like to propose a toast to the United States of America.

Here’s to a nation that was built on and continued to rely on immigration.

Here’s to a nation where the rule of law was respected.

Here’s to a nation where we protected the weak and underprivileged both here and around the world.

Here’s to a nation that built and maintained worldwide alliances to fight tyranny.

Here’s to a nation that valued freedom of the press and the attempt to disseminate the truth.

Farewell. It’s been nice knowing you.

Stuart Gunness

Sheridan