Federal grant money available for parks

An informational webinar about the Land and Water Conservation Fund Grant Program is scheduled for 10 a.m. to noon Friday, Sept. 11.

The federally funded program provides matching grants to state and local governments for land acquisition, development and rehabilitation for public outdoor recreation areas and facilities. Applications are due Nov. 16.

Previous grants include $250,000 for the Dundee’s tipsu palach park development in 2022 and the McMinnville City Park rehabilitation projects in 2014 for $62,150.

For information, visit www.oregon.gov/oprd/GRA/Pages/GRA-lwcf.aspx.