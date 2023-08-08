By Katy Cratty • News-Register intern • August 8, 2023 Tweet

Fairgoers welcomed, educated by CERT

Rachel Thompson/News-Register##CERT volunteers Dan Swart, left, Gaston, and Sandra Utt, Dayton, serve at the organization’s information and official greeters’ station at Yamhill County Fair.

Yamhill County Fair is an opportunity to learn about a wide variety of community programs and organizations. Along with commercial vendors, many local nonprofits and agencies stand ready with information at the fair.

One of the first to be seen is just inside the gate. At the Lafayette Avenue walk-in entrance is a small tent with neon letters labeled CERT — Community Emergency Response Team.

CERT is a volunteer program, aiming to teach as many community members as they can about how to survive natural disasters, and how to help others in the event of one. CERT is often spotted at many local community events beyond the fair, such as Carlton Fun Days and the Newberg Old Fashioned Festival, where members were in charge of keeping patrons safe during the fireworks display.

CERT members can be seen stamping the hands of patrons coming in and out of the fair, while educating and answering questions about the importance of natural disaster survival, and encouraging people to volunteer.

Bob Parding of Newberg emphasized one of CERT’s main messages: how critical are the first 72 hours after a disaster.

“Even the average homeowner should be prepared,” and how the actions and responses of an individual can mean the difference between life and death, according to Parding.

CERT teaches volunteers how to build an emergency “response bag,” containing items that otherwise might not be readily available following a natural disaster. Through Yamhill County Sheriff’s office, CERT holds classes and training throughout the year, teaching hands-on skills, like building a response bag, and how to assist community members until professional responders are available.

“We are always looking for volunteers.” Parding says. With an increase in population to McMinnville and its surrounding towns, Parding notes how volunteers for groups like CERT are more important than ever, adding that “We want to teach as many people as we can.” More people means more assistance is vital in the event of a disaster.

CERT is involved within the community and stresses the importance of community outreach. Anyone 16 and older can become a CERT volunteer; applications can be found at yccert.org, with many opportunities to help. As stated on the website, “people who go through CERT training have a better understanding of the potential threats to their home, workplace and community and can take the right steps to lessen the effects of these hazards.”