Ene Tiiu Sillamaa 1937 - 2024

Ene Tiiu Sillamaa, of Dayton, Oregon, passed away May 12, 2024, at her nursing care facility in McMinnville, Oregon. She resided in Dayton for the past 20 years. Tiiu was born in 1937 in Estonia and immigrated to the United States with her parents and sisters in 1949. Tiiu was an educator on the Navajo and Hopi reservations in Arizona for almost 30 years, and at the Chemawa Indian School in Oregon.



She was an accomplished linguist, an avid reader on current events and excelled at embroidery and knitting. She is survived by her two sisters, Hille Sillamaa of Dayton, and Sirje Carl of Rhode Island.

She was preceded in death by her beloved parents, Eduard and Lisbet; and her brother, Olaf. She is also survived by numerous nephews and nieces. Services are private