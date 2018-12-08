ELVINA PEARL GOURLEY - 1935 - 2018

Elvina Gourley, 83 years old, passed away December 8, 2018, at her home in Sheridan, Oregon.

Elvina was born October 18, 1935, in Hardtner, Kansas, to Vinal and Nina Morris. She lived in Hardtner until she was five years old, when her family moved to Colorado and she and her four older brothers attended school in a one-room schoolhouse. Her family also lived for a short time in California before moving to Las Vegas, Nevada, where she met her husband, Bill, in high school.

Elvina married Bill Gourley on September 6, 1952, in Hugoton, Kansas. They made their home in Las Vegas until moving in 1963 to their current home on Gopher Valley Road in Sheridan.

Elvina loved spending time with her family and, until her illness, never missed a game or school event of her children, grandchildren or great-grandchildren. Elvina loved an adventure: touring England with grandson James, tap dancing lessons with grandson Steven, and parasailing in Hawaii and hot air ballooning in Arizona while traveling with her daughters on their yearly “girls’ trip." She enjoyed trivia, word puzzles, writing poetry, painting, working with wood on her scroll saw, and watching the hummingbirds outside her window.

Survivors include her husband of 66 years, Bill; daughters, Elaine Cooley (Harry) and Diana Gourley (Dave) of Sheridan; grandsons, James Lauber (Debbie) of Sheridan and Steven Cooley of McMinnville; great-grandchildren, Nathan Cooley, Nickie Gibbs, Jon Gibbs, Eric Gardner and Jason Gardner; great-great-grandson, Devin Gardner; and brother, Levine Morris of Montrose, Colorado.

Elvina was preceded in death by her parents and three brothers, Gene Morris, Leo Morris and Otis Morris.

An Open House to celebrate Elvina’s life will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Saturday, December 15, 2018, at her home. A luncheon of her favorite foods will be prepared by her family.