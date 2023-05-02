Elizabeth Suzanne Adamy 1936 - 2023

Elizabeth Suzanne Adamy, (née Bowman), passed peacefully on November 20, 2023, in the company of her children. Liz was born December 23, 1936, to Hilton and Esther Bowman in Johnstown, Pennsylvania. At the age of eight, she moved with her parents and her sister Jacqueline to Milwaukie, Oregon. She graduated from Milwaukie High School in 1955, and attended Reed College.

In 1959, Liz met Ed Adamy, a woodshop teacher at Catlin Gabel School, where she worked as the headmaster’s secretary. They were married later that year and began building a family that would eventually include three children. In 1978, the family moved to McMinnville, Oregon, where Liz worked at the high school in the attendance office, and eventually in the main office as the principal’s secretary.

Liz was an accomplished musician and served much of her adult life as an organist and choir director, first at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Milwaukie, and later at St. Barnabas Episcopal Church in McMinnville. After retirement, she continued to compose and play music. Service to friends and her community was an essential part of her life: cooking, volunteering, and baking bread that she shared with everyone. She was an avid gardener, a loving mother and grandmother, and a friend to all. We will greatly miss her unfailingly positive outlook on life and her commitment to the importance and value of all people.

Liz was preceded in death by her parents; her sister; and her husband. She is survived by her children, Nick Adamy, Pete Adamy, and Kati Edmison; and her six grandchildren, George, Henry, Daisey, Connor, Myrna, and Dexter.

In lieu of a memorial service, Liz asked that friends and loved ones hold happy memories of their time with her, and that this spring we all plant flowers in her memory.