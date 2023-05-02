Eleanor Pauline Williams 1947 - 2024

Eleanor P. Williams passed away unexpectedly on February 28, 2024, at Willamette Valley Medical Center. She was born September 18, 1947, in McMinnville, Oregon, the daughter of James Riley and Beryle Donahoo. She grew up in McMinnville and attended McMinnville schools.

In 1968, Eleanor went to work for the News-Register in McMinnville, where she worked in most of the departments. Eleanor worked there for almost 50 years and retired in 2018 due to illness.

Eleanor attended Linfield College, where she met her husband, Roger Williams of Snohomish, Washington. They were married on June 22, 1968, in McMinnville.

Eleanor and Roger owned The Book Retriever book shop in McMinnville for a number of years. She was an avid reader and also found fulfillment in making beaded bracelets and sharing them with family and friends, along with glass painting. Eleanor also enjoyed playing many games, especially when her nephew, Lonnell, and his wife, Lauri, visited her from Snohomish. They had great times together, visiting the beach and going to various other fun places. Eleanor enjoyed watching old movies, especially westerns, and had many Word-Find books to pass the time.

Eleanor was preceded in death by her husband, Roger; her parents; sisters, Elaine Walters and Colleen Greenwade; and nephew, Kevin Walters.

She is survived by an uncle, Richard (Linda) Donahoo; a niece, Heather (Alex) Novickis; nephews, Lonnell (Lauri) Walker and Lloyd (Susan) Walker; many great-nieces and great-nephews; as well as numerous close friends.

Services will be held at a later date.