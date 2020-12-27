Edward Raymond Robinson 1939 - 2020

Edward Raymond Robinson passed away early Sunday morning, December 27, 2020, at his home in McMinnville, Oregon, at the age of 81. He had been ill with liver disease for several years and was in the care of hospice. He was the beloved husband of Kathy Robinson.

Edward was born July 30, 1939, to Walter Robiston and Dessie Mae (Floyd) Robiston in Cottageville, Colleton County, South Carolina. As a child, he moved with his mother and brother Robert to Portland, Oregon. He joined the Navy at age 18, served three years on a destroyer, the USS Mullany, in the South Pacific.

On April 13, 1986, Edward married Kathryn Johnson in McMinnville; they enjoyed 34 happy years together. She survives him.

Edward, who is also known by his many family members as Ray, is survived by daughters, Lynnda and Janet; sons, Gary and Brian; brothers, Jerry, Danny and Walter; and sisters, Joan, Susan and Kathy.

Edward was predeceased by his parents, Walter Robiston and Dessie Mae Shoemaker; daughter, Sandra; brothers, Robert, Chuck and Paul; and sisters, Thelma and Margie.

A memorial service will be planned at a later time.