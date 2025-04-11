Ecker joins N-R to be next sports editor

The News-Register has hired Nathan Ecker to be its next sports editor.

Ecker is a recent graduate of Northern Arizona University, where he earned a bachelor’s of science in journalism and was a sports editor and photographer for the school’s student newspaper, The Lumberjack.

While attending NAU, Ecker also worked as a freelance sports reporter for the Arizona Daily Sun, covering high school and youth sports, including the paper’s Little League beat.

“It was a pleasure devoting my time to the community while building relationships with parents and coaches as a part of my process of writing impactful and informative articles,” Ecker said.

He grew up in the small community of Ajo in southern Arizona, and said he was inspired by the natural beauty of the world from a young age, and attempts to capture that in his work, whether through story, photographer or painting.

Ecker described the Pacific Northwest as a “dream destination of mine” and is excited to get to know the athletes, coaches and communities of Yamhill County.

He will work part-time while he prepares to make the move from Arizona to Oregon, which he hopes to do by the end of April, or soon after.

With the addition, the News-Register sports section will return to a Monday-Friday production schedule starting next week.

Ecker can be reached at necker@newsregister.com.