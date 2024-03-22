March 22, 2024 Tweet

Easter egg hunts planned around county

It will visit numerous egg hunts, including the McMinnville Lions Club’s venerable event, mostly on Saturday, March 30.

Additional hunts for both children and adults are planned in Amity, Carlton, Dayton, Dundee, Lafayette, McMinnville, Newberg, and Yamhill. Sheridan’s hunt will instead be March 31. Most are free, with the exception of the adult event.

Open to ages 10 and younger, the Lions will host their annual Easter egg hunt at 10 a.m. in Discovery Meadows Park near Willamette Elementary School. That’s the same location as last year, although the event was held in Wortman Park for many years since it started in the 1950s.

Children can search for plastic eggs filled with candy. The Leos Club, a junior Lions organization, stuff the eggs during one of its meetings at McMinnville High School.

For more information about the Lions egg hunt, contact Tiffany Best at 503-472-6101 or tiffany.best@ticortitle.com.

Other egg hunts planned in McMinnville include one sponsored by Habitat for Humanity at the ReStore, 1040 S.E. First St. The hunt will be open to all ages from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 30.

Admission is free; donations will be accepted to support the Habitat program, which helps people build houses. For more information, contact Sarah Munk at 503-687-1412, sarah@machabitat.org or visit machabitat.org/events/.

Vineyard Heights and Provoking Hope will host an Easter egg hunt at 9 a.m. March 30 at the retirement center, 345 S.W. Hill Road, McMinnville. A $2 donation is suggested. Easter baskets will be provided for children who need them to search for eggs in areas for 0-4, 5-7 and 8 to 12. The Easter bunny will be there, and prizes and a photo booth will be offered.

A new Adult Easter Egg Hunt, benefiting the Willamette Valley Cancer Foundation, will happen from 1:30 to 4 p.m. at The Preserve, formerly The Bayou, just south of McMinnville on Highway 99W.

Tickets for the 21 and older event are $40 per person, with a limit of 100 attendees. It will include food, wine and beer, a raffle, music and a chance to find faux eggs and win prizes. For more information, call 503-435-6592.

Here’s the list of egg hunts planned in Yamhill County:

Amity: 10 a.m. March 30 in Amity City Park, sponsored by the Amity Volunteer Fire Department. The Amity Daffodil Festival also will take place that day.

Carlton: 10 a.m. sharp March 30 in Wennerberg Park, Carlton. The fire department sponsors the annual event.

Dayton: Two hunts for different age groups on March 30: 10 a.m. in the city park for children in third-grade and younger; 10:30 a.m. at the grade school field for students in grades four through six.

Dundee: Four starting times are planned for egg hunts on March 30. An event for special needs children will begin at 10 a.m., followed by one at 10:15 for children 4 and younger. At 10:30, ages 5 to 7 will hunt for eggs, followed by an event for those 8 to 11 at 10:45. Music and a visit from the Easter bunny also are planned. For more information, call 503-537-2909.

Lafayette: 10 a.m. March 30 in Joel Perkins Park.

McMinnville: Lions Easter Egg Hunt at 10 a.m. March 30 in Discovery Meadows Park; Habitat for Humanity egg hunt from 10 a.m. to noon at the ReStore, 1040 S.E. First St.; Willamette Valley Cancer Foundation fundraiser, $40 per person in advance, 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, March 30.

Newberg: Chehalem Parks and Recreation will hold two egg hunts on March 30 in Jaquith Park, with sections for various ages. The 10 a.m. event will have areas for children 3-4, 6 and 7. The 10:30 a.m. hunt will have areas for toddlers up to age 2, 5-year-olds and those 8 to 10. A petting zoo also is planned. For more information, call 503-537-2909.

Sheridan: Sheridan Baptist Church will host an egg hunt in the Sheridan City Park following services on Easter Sunday, March 31. The church is located at 643 E. Main St.

Willamina: No egg hunts have been announced this year.