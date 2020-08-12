Dwight Alan Ediger 1949 - 2020

Dwight Alan Ediger entered Heaven on August 12, 2020. He was surrounded by his wife and children.

Dwight was born June 16, 1949, to Jamie and Patricia Ediger. It was also the birthdate of his grandfather, great-grandfather and Uncle Gary Miller. Dwight first attended Hopewell Grade School, went on to Dayton High School, and then attended Treasure Valley Community College for their two-year agriculture program. Following in his father’s and uncle’s footsteps, Dwight grew up with a love for farming. He went on to start his own fresh market sweet corn business and later took over his Uncle Gene Stockhoff’s farm.

On September 5, 1970, Dwight married his high school sweetheart, Kathy Miller. He took pride in still having his first house, first car, and first wife, and he was quick to share he thought all three had aged well! Dwight and Kathy would’ve celebrated 50 years on September 5, 2020. He was incredibly proud of his family. A faithful husband and dedicated father and grandfather, he rarely missed a sporting event or local activity.

Dwight loved a challenge and never passed up an opportunity to make people laugh. He once climbed a flagpole at his college campus with a garbage can, and somehow placed it on top. The fire department had to be called to remove it. He later climbed Mount Hood after picking beans for over 48-hours straight. He made it all the way, throwing up at the top.

Dwight had a strong work ethic; there was no slowing him down. He was still actively farming, attending ball games and traveling. He and Kathy had been to Hawaii 30 years in a row. He knew no stranger; he spoke to someone new everywhere he went. His quick wit and silly jokes made everyone laugh.

Dwight was life-flighted twice in his life, the first time in 1991. After being told he may not walk again, two months later he defied the odds and was driving a corn picker in a body cast. Dwight loved sports; he was an avid OSU fan, and even had Beaver logos on two of his back teeth! When not cheering on others, you could find him playing softball. He sponsored his own team for years, but also played on a 50-and-over team; they took home the gold in the World Senior Games in St. George, Utah.

Dwight was an active member of Family Life Church in Newberg, Oregon. He accepted Jesus as his Savior at the age of 8 and loved to sing. He enjoyed driving a different classic car from his collection to church each Sunday, with Kathy by his side. Dwight will be remembered for his fun sense of humor and quick wit, his generous spirit, and love for his family, friends and God. He lived life to the very fullest and will be greatly missed.

Dwight was preceded in death by his father, Jamie Ediger. He is survived by his wife, Kathy; children, Michelle (Scott) Halverson and Jeff Ediger (Gina); grandsons, Erik and Tristan Halverson; mother, Patty Ediger; sisters, Candi (Mike) Tompkins and Heidi (Bob) Morter; extended family members; and a myriad of friends. To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.