Dorothy Agee-Olson 1921- 2024

Dorothy Agee-Olson, age 102, peacefully passed away on May 15, 2024, at her residence in Dallas Retirement Village, Dallas, Oregon. Born on June 27, 1921, to Lola and Robert Arthur, she was a cherished daughter, devoted wife, loving mother, and adoring grandmother.

Dorothy graduated from Sheridan High School in 1939, and embarked on a journey marked by love, dedication, and resilience. In 1941, she married Norman Agee, and together they built a life filled with shared dreams and aspirations. Norman and Dorothy were blessed with two children, Robert and Joyce.

A cornerstone of her community, Dorothy, alongside her husband Norman, brother-in-law Melvin, and spouses Dorothy and Rita, established the Agee Brothers' legacy. Together, they purchased Sheridan Market in 1959, later expanding their enterprise by founding Agee’s Market in 1965.

Tragedy struck in 1973 when Norman Agee was tragically killed in a train accident outside of Sheridan. Despite the loss, Dorothy, along with Melvin and Rita, continued to steward the family business until 1974.

In 2001, Dorothy embarked on a new chapter with Richard Olson, relocating to Dallas, Oregon, where they shared their golden years together.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Nellie Haenny and Geneva Atkinson; her first husband, Norman Agee; her second husband, Richard Olson; and her beloved son, Robert Agee. She is survived by her cherished daughter, Joyce Eisele, and her favorite son-in-law Mike; granddaughter, Shelby Campos (Jason); and grandsons, Brad Eisele (Kelsi), Jon, and David Agee. She leaves behind a legacy of love and devotion, remembered fondly by her great-grandchildren, Miranda and Ryan Campos, Owen and Allie Eisele, and Tavin, Brennan, Kellen, and Mason Agee.

Dorothy’s unwavering dedication to her family was her greatest joy and accomplishment. Her selflessness and unconditional love will forever be cherished by all who had the privilege of knowing her. Dorothy’s legacy will live on in the hearts of her family and the countless lives she touched throughout her remarkable journey.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Traditions Hospice. Checks can be sent to 2290 Commercial Street S.E. #108, Salem, OR 97302. Thank you.

Bollman’s Tribute Center in Dallas is caring for the family. www.BollmansTributeCenter.com