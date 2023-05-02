Doris Baker 1932 - 2023

Doris Baker slipped into Heaven on November 10, 2023, with her family by her side. She was 91 years old.

She was the daughter of Thomas V. "TV" and Ethel Newman (Jackman), born on June 23, 1932, in Stayton, Oregon. In 1935, the family moved to Amity, Oregon.

In 1950, she graduated from Amity High School. She then continued her education at what is now BIOLA University. There she met Robert Baker. In 1953, they graduated, married and went to Cuba in a period of nine days. Their two daughters, Betty and Bonny, were born there. Amada, who came to live with them, completed the family of three girls.

Doris was a homemaker, cook/hostess, correspondent, gardener, knitting teacher, Bible teacher, and genealogy enthusiast before and after computers; 17-year volunteer with Amity Pioneer Cemetery; six-year lecturer at the Amity Daffodil Festival; secretary for the New Mexico Chapter of Child Evangelism Fellowship for many years and, lastly, she was a journal keeper for 75 years.

She is survived by her daughters, Betty and Bonny; grandson, Robert; nephew Paul Newman (Sandy); grand-niece, Liz Frolov (Julien); and son-in-law, Otto Gonzales. She was preceded in death by her husband, "Bob"; brother, Gene; Janice Newman; and Amada Gonzales.

Her Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 23, 2024, at Baker Creek Community Church.

