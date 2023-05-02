Diane Lewis 1942 - 2023

Diane M. Lewis, 81, of McMinnville, Oregon, passed away August 12, 2023, at Maple Valley Memory Care Assisted Living.

She was born June 14, 1942, the daughter of William and Mabel Lester in Vancouver, B.C. She was the youngest of four siblings. She is survived by her husband, William (Bill); four children, Michael Barnard of McMinnville, Daniel Barnard of Hillsboro, Pamela Gentry of Medford, and Larry Barnard of Salem; a sister, Kathleen Brill of Portland; and two grandchildren.

Diane worked at Tektronix in Beaverton from the mid-1960s until she retired at the age of 60. She liked traveling around the country, and especially loved Disney World. She was a lifetime member of the American Legion Auxiliary, where she spent countless hours supporting our veterans.

A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. September 23, at the American Legion Post 21 in McMinnville. To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.