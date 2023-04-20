Derek Ivor Goad 1937 - 2023

Derek Ivor Goad, an international architect, passed away April 20, 2023, one day after his 86th birthday. His legacy in the world of architecture will continue on in the buildings he has designed for the betterment of the communities they serve. Born in London in 1937, Derek started his career as an apprentice to a local architect, learning the craft from the ground up. He won a major competition for a civic center in North Yorkshire, and his career was off and running. This led him to become a highly respected architect, both locally and internationally.

Derek lived a life full of adventure and exploration, chasing his architecture dreams around the world. His passion for design and his commitment to excellence led him to pursue his dreams in different parts of the world, including Sudan, Jamaica, Taiwan, Sri Lanka, China, Australia, New Delhi and Singapore. Derek and his family eventually settled in the United States, calling Yamhill County home for the remainder of his days. Here, he continued to work on a variety of personal and professional projects, both large and small. He designed many homes for our local Habitat for Humanity developments, and has designed many custom homes in the area. Derek was a true artist who took great pride in his work. He was passionate about creating buildings that not only served their intended purpose but also enhanced the communities they served. He believed that good design could make a positive difference in people's lives and worked tirelessly to create buildings that were not only functional but also beautiful. Derek was a man of many passions, and among them was his profound love for West Ham United Football Club. He followed the team's progress passionately throughout his life, and he was known to be a loyal supporter. Derek was also deeply influenced by the teachings of Gurdjieff, a philosophy that emphasizes the importance of balance, harmony and mindfulness. Derek believed that architecture should not only serve its intended purpose but also create a sense of balance and harmony with its surroundings. Derek was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 45 years, Sharon Goad, who passed away in 2008. Their love for each other was a true testament to the power of love and dedication. Derek is survived by partner, Susan Katz; his three sons, Graham (Stacey McGhehey), Adam (Nicole George), and Mathew (Katie Ruthenberg). Derek was also a proud grandfather to four grandchildren, Dominick, Sarah, Kairo, and Emmett, who brought him immense joy and laughter. Additionally, he is survived by two step-grandchildren, Samantha and Myah. Derek will be deeply missed by his family, friends and colleagues. He leaves behind a legacy of exceptional design, innovation, and passion for his craft. His contributions to the field of architecture will be remembered for generations to come.

An open house in celebration of Derek's life will be held from noon until 7 p.m. Friday, April 28, 2023, at 540 N.W. Ninth Street, McMinnville, Oregon. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Habitat for Humanity, an organization to which Derek was deeply committed later in life.

https://www.classy.org/give/420489/#!/donation/checkout After writing and reading this obituary, we believe that if Derek himself were to read it, he would say “it’s a load of bollocks.” To leave online donations, please visit www.macyandson.com