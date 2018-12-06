Debra Ku'uipo Dredge - 1965 - 2018

Debra Ku’uipo Dredge was called home December 6, 2018, at the age of 53. She was surrounded by family and loved ones.

Debbie was born January 29, 1965, in Honolulu, Hawaii. She was the oldest of five children. Debbie spent much of her childhood and formative years in Amity, Oregon. She loved sports and starred in both volleyball and basketball in high school. She graduated from Amity High School in 1983. Debbie continued her education at Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah.

Debbie loved people, loved to make friends, and loved to teach. She served a full-time mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in London from 1988 to 1989.

Debbie married David Dredge on December 17, 1994, in Lake Oswego, Oregon. Together they began their married life in both Orem and American Fork, Utah. In 1998, they moved to McMinnville, Oregon. There they adopted their two children, Braden and Olivia. Soon afterward, David’s employment moved the young family to Lincoln, California. In 2014, they were able to return to Oregon and settled in Newberg.

Debbie is survived by her husband, David; son, Braden; daughter, Olivia; parents, Daniel and Joyce Keliiheleua of Amity; brothers, Jared of Amity, Joshua of Orlando, Florida, and Tyler of Beaverton; and sister, Marlo of Newberg.

Debbie had a special affinity for working with the youth in her community. Whether it was teaching Sunday school class, working with the young women, or her favorite, teaching early morning seminary for the youth in her church congregation.

A kind and generous soul, Debbie always cared for others more than herself and was the first to offer service and help to those around her. She organized humanitarian projects to lend relief to those in need around the world, as well as in her own community and family. She was a gifted chef and baker and loved to try new recipes and share them with those she loved.

Services for Debbie will begin with a public viewing at 10:00 a.m., followed by a funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 15, 2018, at the Newberg 1st Ward chapel of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1212 N. Deborah Rd., Newberg, Oregon. To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.