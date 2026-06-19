Dayton Friday Nights start June 26
Dayton Friday Nights will open Friday, June 26, with music by Thunder Road along with food and craft vendors and a cruise-in car show.
The family events will continue from 5:30 to 8:30 each Friday through August.
Thunder Road plays country, classic rock, Motown and other genres of music.
Other entertainment includes:
• July 3, Second Winds Community Band and the Barlotti Brothers with blues and rock.
• July 10, Voices of Dayton talent show.
• July 17, Blood on the Plow, a John Mellencamp tribute band.
• July 24, Sal and the Salamanders, rock and country. The evening will include Dayton Old-Timers Days activities, such as the parade and the coronation of the senior king and queen.
• July 31, Shinkle Band, country music.
• Aug. 7, Latin Rock Exchange.
• Aug. 14, Coppermill Country, with 80s and 90s country hits.
• Aug. 21, Austin Sweeney, Americana music.
• Aug. 28, Mark Stevens as Elvis, a variety show and other entertainment.
Dayton Friday Nights is sponsored by the city and the Dayton Community Development Association.
For more information, send email to info@daytonoregon.org.
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