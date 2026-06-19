Dayton Friday Nights start June 26

News-Register file photo

Dayton Friday Nights will open Friday, June 26, with music by Thunder Road along with food and craft vendors and a cruise-in car show.

The family events will continue from 5:30 to 8:30 each Friday through August.

Thunder Road plays country, classic rock, Motown and other genres of music.

Other entertainment includes:

• July 3, Second Winds Community Band and the Barlotti Brothers with blues and rock.

• July 10, Voices of Dayton talent show.

• July 17, Blood on the Plow, a John Mellencamp tribute band.

• July 24, Sal and the Salamanders, rock and country. The evening will include Dayton Old-Timers Days activities, such as the parade and the coronation of the senior king and queen.

• July 31, Shinkle Band, country music.

• Aug. 7, Latin Rock Exchange.

• Aug. 14, Coppermill Country, with 80s and 90s country hits.

• Aug. 21, Austin Sweeney, Americana music.

• Aug. 28, Mark Stevens as Elvis, a variety show and other entertainment.

Dayton Friday Nights is sponsored by the city and the Dayton Community Development Association.

For more information, send email to info@daytonoregon.org.