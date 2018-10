Dayton blaze displaces six people

DAYTON -- A residential fire at Church and Sixth streets has displaced a family of six.

Firefighters responded to the blaze about 1:45 p.m. Wednesday after callers reported flames in the house. Crews from other area fire departments assisted Dayton firefighters on the scene.

American Red Cross volunteers responded later that afternoon to help the two adults and four children with basic needs, including temporary housing, clothing and comfort items.