David Krieger 1956 - 2023

In loving memory of David Krieger (May 29, 1956 - December 14, 2023). Survived by two children and three grandchildren, David, owner of Harold & Dave's Barber Shop near McMinnville's Historic Third Street, was a community staple. Fondly remembered for his love of work and family.

A drop-in celebration of his life will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, January 11, at the Blue Moon, welcoming all who knew him.