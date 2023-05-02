David Charles Cox 1937 - 2023

David Cox of Albany, Oregon, formerly of McMinnville, Oregon, died May 3, 2023 in Albany.

David and his wife Wilma lived in McMinnville from 1961 to 1964, when he was a science and mathematics teacher at McMinnville High School, and Wilma was employed at Oregon Mutual Insurance.

Memorial contributions to the David and Wilma Cox Science Education Scholarship at Portland State University, or the Wilma and David Cox Science Educator Scholarship at Oregon State University, may be made c/o Fisher Funeral Home, 306 S.W. Washington St., Albany, OR 97321.