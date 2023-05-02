David A. Robbins 1953 - 2023

On December 13, 2023, a wonderful man with a giant heart went to Heaven to be with his mother, Joan; his father, Tommy; his brother, Robby; and his brother-in-law, Terry Von.

He loved his family deeply and was cherished as a husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, son, and uncle. He was one-of-a-kind: honest, hard-working, fun loving and, to all who knew him, just a great friend to have had.

His life journey included his first marriage to Diane Shipman, and the birth of their two sons, Alan and Brian. He later married Barbara Burroughs. They spent 48 years together sharing a wonderful life full of love, respect, adventure, discovery and FISHING!! He made his living in the lumber industry, starting at the young age of 16, working 27 years as a resaw operator and yard truck driver for Willamina Lumber/Hampton Affiliates.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara; sons, Alan and Brian; five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; sisters, Cindy and Teri; brother-in-law, John; four nephews; four nieces; five great-nephews; and three great-nieces.

He is missed but forever loved and remembered. He's in Heaven now with no more mortal pain. He's waiting for all of us to go fishing and crabbing, with no catch limits, and a big bonfire for cooking them on the beach. May God bless the ones he left behind.

A Celebration of Life will be planned at a later date.