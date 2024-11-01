Whatchamacolumn: Polarization continues as a threat to America
I had to re-read the Oct. 18 column in this space to ask myself if, as suggested, it was an endorsement of Donald Trump to be elected president again. It wasn’t.
The article began with carefully accurate statistics about political polarization in Yamhill County, Oregon and the country; it continued with speculation on reasons why half the U.S. electorate polls in support of someone with “so many personal and moral flaws.”
It struck a few nerves, particularly in suggesting that “liberal overreach” is one of those reasons. That’s an old lesson that we started expressing here nine years ago in a column entitled “Trump’s campaign uncovers deep pool.” To quote a few lines from that 2015 missive:
“Here’s how it works: Trump spews out another outrage of thinly veiled racism, sexism or insultism. Each time, the media and political elite respond with ‘gotcha’ statements, hoping to convince people that Trump is inappropriate and hateful. And his polls rise.
“Those repulsed by Trump’s ego and irresponsible bluster don’t need the media updates. As Larry Wilmore of television’s ‘The Nightly Show’ so aptly tweeted, ‘Trump had me at Mexican rapists.’
“But those who support Donald Trump don’t care about his specific exaggerations, insults and inanities. They stay connected to him because he panders to biases on gut-level issues that plague many Americans. They look past his unfiltered mouth because he offers them an alternative to the polarized politics that prevent our system from resolving core American problems … Trump uncovered a deep American pool of frustration, resentment and anger. The ripples he created have echoed back a level of support that continues to baffle the media and his opponents.”
Just to recap: Trump will lose in Oregon to Kamala Harris, and no newspaper editorial will have any impact on that fact of life. Better, perhaps, to focus on how to dissolve some of the polarization.
We know something about business boycotts based on long-held opposition to Trump expressed in newspaper editorials; we can only guess how many boycotts from the other side would follow an actual endorsement of Trump for president; and now it’s suggested that failing to offer a formal institutional endorsement to either side of the presidential campaign is cause for reprisal.
Some major American newspapers are being vigorously reproached for failing to publish a presidential endorsement, with suggestions that they fear retribution by Donald Trump. More likely, their thinking ponders retribution by readers toward the institution of journalism and, even more unfortunate, retribution toward each other.
Newspaper editorials have long been intended to spark debate about important issues, and sometimes to move that debate in one direction or another. In the midst of today’s polarized politics, editorials have become lightning rods for many to claim general bias in the newspaper’s coverage of community news. More to come on this topic.
Meanwhile, on a lighter side, this week in a deciding contest, the California Candidate overcame a huge early deficit to the New York Candidate; pulled into a tie; briefly fell behind once again; and pulled out an historic eleventh-hour victory. It was a nice respite from politics to watch the end of the Dodgers-Yankees World Series.
Don Dix
Jeb -- no matter what you say, you can't win - nor can the Yankees!
JH
Hello Jeb: It was your choice of words on 10/18 that pushed my button and spurred me to write my letter suggesting that Trump supporters “own” their vote, and not justify it purely as a response to perceived liberal overreach. Your most recent Watchamacolumn (11/1) states that you previously suggested liberal overreach as ONE possible reason for Trump support. That differs from what was implied in your column of 10/18. In that column you asked the question, “what else besides liberal overrreach could explain the willingness of half our population to support a candidate with so many personal and moral flaws”? Framing it in that manner implied to me that you believed that NOTHING ELSE could explain Trump's support - i.e., that liberal overreach is the ONLY reason. I don’t at all dispute that objection to some liberal policies contributes to Trump’s support. My reaction to your “what else” question was that there’s a glaringly obvious and I think more significant “what else” that contributes to Trump’s support - his inflammatory and frequently dishonest rhetoric that taps into and amplifies people’s fears and prejudices.
Having said the above, the wording in my letter could have been better. When I wrote that ‘you’ own your vote for Trump and not shift accountability for that vote to ‘liberal overreach" , I meant for that ‘you’ to apply to your readers who might vote for him - not to ‘you’, Jeb Bladine. I acknowledge that you did not personally endorse Trump. As you said, no editorial will change the presidential election outcome in Oregon. I do also absolutely agree with you that we have to find ways to reduce the current extreme polarization that harms all of us. I don’t always agree with your opinions, but I do have respect for you and for what you’ve contributed to our community over the years through your current and previous role with the News Register.