Darlene Elaine Spurgeon 1958 - 2024

IN LOVING MEMORY OF Darlene Elaine Spurgeon, 65, who passed away January 24, 2024, at OHSU. Nearly all her children and a few of her grandchildren were with her as she peacefully went home to Jesus. She was born November 8, 1958, to parents Donald and Bonnie Schwarz.



Darlene grew up in Atascadero, California, graduating from Atascadero High School in 1976. She was a member of the equestrian drill team in high school. She met Ron Spurgeon during school, and in 1977 they moved to Yamhill County, Oregon. They married in 1977, going on to have 11 children together. Darlene was a stay-at-home mom who raised and homeschooled all 11 of her children. Ron and Darlene would amicably divorce in 2015.



She was a wonderful and compassionate mother and grandmother who loved her family dearly. She had many friends and was a well-loved member of the community in McMinnville, Oregon.



Her interests included her Christian faith, family, gardening, praying, reading her Bible, and going on walks. She loved going to the Oregon coast. She devoted much of her time and energy taking care of her children and grandchildren. She was a member of local homeschool groups and McMinnville Calvary Chapel for several years, as well as the Walnut City bowling league in the latter years of her life.



Darlene found her joy in the Lord. He was her daily strength and comfort. Her heart longed to be an ambassador for Christ. She modeled the love of Christ in everything she did and to everyone she met. She was a selfless woman who would give anything to help someone, especially her family. She was a beacon of faith, hope, and love to those around her.



She will be missed dearly. Our hearts and homes won’t be the same without her.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Donald and Bonnie.



Darlene is survived by four siblings, Rick, Diane, Tamara, and Tonya; 11 children, Shannon, Tara, Shaun, Traci, Dusty, Morgan, Megan, Travis, Taylor, Shyanne, and Ty; 23 grandchildren, Dakota, Shyleigh, Gunner, Emma, Shaylene, Ketrina, Konner, McKinzie, McKinna, Daxton, Kaiden, Kagen, Jordan, Destiny, Spencer, Eden, Hayden, August, Saint, Theo, Layla, Luna, and Zella.



A celebration of her life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, February 24, 2024, at Creekside Community Church in McMinnville. A reception will follow there. The family requests guests wear something pink in honor of Darlene. If you feel led to donate, electronic donations can be made on Venmo to @daniielle_spurgeon, and there will be a donation box at the service.



Ephesians 2:4-9