Dale Bradford Stites 1943 - 2020

Born July 5, 1943, in Sacramento, California, Dale Bradford Stites grew up in Klamath Falls. He graduated from Klamath Union High School in 1961. He met Diane Brazil through friends, and they married on June 11, 1965, in Harrogate, Yorkshire, England, while Dale served in the United States Army. Upon completing his service, he attended Oregon Institute of Technology in 1968 with an AAS and a BS in business administration from Linfield College. He spend his career working as school business administrator. Dale would eventually retire after 30 years and move to Stayton, Oregon. Besides work, Dale was a member of the Lions Club, The Association of School Business Officials and Willamette Model 'A' Club. He loved classic cars, woodworking, arts, crafts and golfing. Dale passed away October 28, 2020, at age 77. He is survived by his wife, Diane Stites; children, Derrick, Dustin and DeNae Stites; grandchildren, Megan, Brianna and Lily Stites; and brother, Dean Stites. A private Mass will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, November 6, 2020, in St. Mary Catholic Church, Shaw, Oregon. Due to COVID-19, please RSVP to Kathy at 503-362-6159. Please visit the online guest book at weddle-funeral.com.