October 20, 2023 Tweet

Cross Creek set to host 25th annual Turkey Shoot

Cross Creek Golf Course is accepting applications for the 25th annual Turkey Shoot Golf Tournament on Sunday, Nov. 19. The format is a 2-person scramble, with a shotgun start at 9 a.m. All players will compete for net, gross and hole prizes. Entry fees are $70 per player and one can of food. The cans may be turned in at registration on the day of the tournament.

The entry includes green fees, snacks, prize money and the chance to win a turkey. Applications are limited to the first 120 players to pay fees. Players may sign up as a team or as individuals and be placed on a team. All food and a portion of the proceeds will go to provide Thanksgiving dinners for needy families in Polk County through the Dallas Food Bank and a portion of the funds raised will go to Doernbecher Children’s Hospital.

The deadline for sign up is Friday, Nov. 10. For further information and/or an application, visit or call the pro-shop at 503-623-6666. Information is also available on the Cross Creek Facebook page as well as the web site, crosscreekgc.com.