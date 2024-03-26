Councilor: Tax limit initiative inspired by voters

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
The News-Register and NewsRegister.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The News-Register and NewsRegister.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Comments
CubFan
Good job Chris! You have always said you are in your position as city councilor to support your constituents. This proves, yet again, that you are a man of your word! I'll be signing!