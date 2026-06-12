By Scott Unger • Of the News-Register • June 12, 2026 Tweet

City plans festivities for sesquicentennial celebration

The kickoff to McMinnville’s 150th birthday will begin next week with events planned all summer, culminating in a parade and party on Oct. 17.

The city debuted its 150th logo recently and will begin hanging banners and making social media posts starting Monday to draw attention to the milestone and related events, according to Communications and Engagement Manager Noelle Amaya.

“The hope is that we can have a continuous celebration throughout the summer and into the early fall,” she told the News-Register.

The city wants the community involved, both by participating in events and hosting their own, she said.

“We’re hoping that either businesses or other service groups either plan their own parties or we can help build that community spirit celebrating our history.”

Amaya is working with Mayor Kim Morris and McMinnville School District Superintendent Kourtney Ferrua to create lessons about the city’s history for students in the fall. Students will also be invited to walk in the parade, she said.

Fabric squares will be available later this summer for residents to pick up and fill with family and local history before being combined with other squares to create an “our story” quilt that will be displayed in city buildings.

The Asian Heritage Association and the city’s Diversity Equity and Inclusion Advisory Committee are partnering on an exhibit celebrating the city’s Chinese-American history that will also travel between the Civic Center, Library, Senior Center and Community Center.

Amaya has been asking residents how long they’ve lived in the city at the farmers market and will translate the responses into a social media reel highlighting the “different faces and stories that make up McMinnville,” she said.

Other events during the summer include a library showcase of historical documents, an analog photo booth at city events, social media history trivia with prizes and an August coloring contest with pages designed by local tattoo artist Natalie Fletcher.

The culminating event will be a parade and party on the city’s birthday.

The “Stories of McMinnville — 150 years in Motion” event will feature floats displaying traditions, cultural heritage, civic pride and city milestones. Awards will be given in various categories for participants.

Ten parade spots have been reserved for community stakeholders, including representatives from the Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde, AHA, MSD and Yamhill County Historical Museum, according to Amaya.

The parade will begin at 10 a.m., followed by a time capsule dedication and community celebration in Upper City Park.

Amaya urged residents who want to be involved to contact her. Anyone with historic family photos highlighting the city’s history can submit them for social media posts and the city’s newsletter, she said.

Amaya can be reached at 503-434-2328 or noelle.amaya@mcminnvilleoregon.gov.