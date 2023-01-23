City closes parks restrooms

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
TTT
Thanks again to the fentanyl smoking hobos who have now completely ruined both Wortman and City park for children and their families. Someone also cut down the swings at Wortman park so our children can no longer swing.
maddiesdaddy
What’s the city’s answer to this….oh submit a letter to the council or come address the council at a meeting 🙄 No! How about start addressing the issue instead of sugar coating over it. This isn’t anything new it’s been going on for years. Anyone who pays taxes in this city should be able to go into the parks with their children or grandchildren and not have to be confronted by the homeless.
It’s a problem it’s been a problem and it’s not going away anytime soon. I will not give a cent to anyone who stands on a corner or a traffic divider asking for money. Why you might ask? Because there are jobs available and I worked crap jobs to provide for my family. That might sound callous or unsympathetic but it’s come to that for me and a lot of people. We have a mayor and a council who are elected to represent the city. It’s time they did their job!