Christmas activities around the county

Rusty Rae/News-Register##The Grinch (Ben Blanco) prepares to ride in Friday afternoon's Santa Parade, which will roll through downtown McMinnville starting at 4:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 26. The Grinch and his little dog, too, will be joined by real estate agents from Coldwell Banker of McMinnville and Newberg, who built the float using the company's blue and white colors, according to Tammy Cooley, one of the Coldwell employees. "We like to do it for the community," she said, noting that agents will be handing out 3,000 candy canes, as well. More than two dozen other floats, marching groups and bands will take part in the parade, which marks the arrival of the Christmas season and Santa's first visit to McMinnville this year.

- Amity’s annual Christmas event is scheduled for Friday, Dec. 3. Santa and the Amity Fire Department will lead a parade through the streets starting about 5:30 p.m. At 6 p.m., Mayor Rachel King will join Santa in lighting the tree in front of the Amity Community Center, 401 Trade St. An incorrect date was printed earlier.

- Carlton will hold its Christmas tree lighting event from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, on the lot at the corner of Main and Pine streets. In addition to the lighted tree, Carlton’s upper park also will be filled with Christmas lights during the holiday seas on, and residents will compete in a lighting contest, as well.

- Dayton will light its city Christmas tree in ceremonies Saturday, Nov. 27. The Recycled Brass Band will play music starting at 5:30 p.m., Santa will arrive at 6:30 p.m. and the tree will be illuminated at 7 p.m. The event will feature popcorn, hot chocolate and free gifts for children.

- Dundee Fire Department volunteers will hold their annual holiday parade from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Dec. 12, tossing out candy as they drive through town. For more information, go to the Dundee Fire and Rescue Facebook page.

- Lafayette residents will gather to sing carols and watch the city tree being lighted on Friday, Dec. 3. The event will start at 6 p.m. in Joel Perkins Park 451 Eighth St.

- McMinnville will mark the start of the holiday season with a Santa parade at 4:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 26. It will start in the Yamhill County Courthouse parking lot, travel Fifth Street to Irvine, then go west on Third Street. Lighting of the city tree next to the McMinnville Public Library will follow.

- Newberg’s tree lighting event will start at 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, at the Chehalem Cultural District forecourt, 415 E. Sheridan St.

Mayor Rick Rogers and Santa will speak to the crowd. Newberg High School choir students will perform and lead caroling. After the tree lighting ceremony, Newberg Noon Rotarians and Chehalem Valley Chamber ambassadors will serve hot cocoa and treats.

Kathie Byers of First Federal arranged for the donation, transportation and installation of the Newberg Christmas tree, with support from the city, Chehalem Parks and Recreation District, Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue, the Rotary Club and the Chamber.

- Sheridan Rotary Club will host a Christmas light parade at 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27. Tree lighting will follow, with special guest Buddy the Elf. The Rotary Club also will make it possible for children to call Santa from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1 at 503-843-3811.

- Willamina and other West Valley residents can visit Hofenbredl’s Winter Wonderland, 322 N.E. Main St., Willamina, from 6 to 9 p.m. the Saturdays of Dec. 4, 11 and 18. Cost is $5 general or $3 for children 12 and younger. Santa, Mrs. Claus and other Christmas characters will be on hand. Face coverings are required.

- Yamhill Fire Protection District will host a Breakfast with Santa from 7 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, in the fire hall. The “Frozen”-themed event costs $7 per person.