Cherie Christine Ellingson - 1935 - 2019

Cherie Christine Ellingson embarked on her final adventure March 6, 2019, to the greatest travel destination of all, Heaven.

Cherie was born March 4, 1935, in Kalispell, Montana, to parents Werner and Helen Conrad. Cherie was born into a pioneer family of loggers. She lived her early years in various logging camps west of Kalispell. Later, the family moved to Kalispell, where she graduated from Flathead County High School in 1953.

Cherie attended Montana State University Northern in Havre, Montana, and later received her bachelor's degree in education from the University of Montana. During her time in Havre, she met and later married Edwin Ellingson. Ed and Cherie began their lives together in the small town of Big Sandy, Montana, where they started their family and careers in education.

In the mid-1960s, Cherie and Ed, along with their sons, Scott and Clarke, made the move to McMinnville, Oregon. Cherie was a librarian and a fifth grade teacher at Newby Elementary School for many years. During this time, she also was an antiques dealer and part owner of an antique store in Lincoln City. Before she retired from teaching, she started her next career as a travel agent. Her love of travel took her on adventures all around the globe. She thrived on exploring the world. The many memories and friends she made along the way were very much a part of her soul. For 40 years, Cherie and Ed lived in the Eola Hills, where they grew cherries. They loved their neighbors, many of whom are still friends today.

Cherie passed away surrounded by her loving family. She enjoyed visiting with the many friends who came to see her or called regularly, and maintained her independent spirit and sense of humor until the very end.

Cherie is survived by her husband of almost 63 years, Ed; sons, Scott (Jan) and Clarke (Diane); grandchildren, Ashley (Preston), Emily (Brandon), Kayli and Mitchell. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Chuck.

The people and places of her origin were indelible upon Cherie’s soul. In memory of her, those of you who wish to travel, take a trip and experience the world around you. If you don’t travel, call an old friend and reconnect. Seek education and adventure at home or afar. Reach out to your loved ones. Practice kindness and forgiveness in your daily lives. In those things, Cherie’s legacy will thrive.

A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Monday, March 11, at Peace Lutheran Church in West Salem, Oregon. Fellowship will follow the service. Peace Lutheran Church, 1525 Glen Creek Rd. N.W. Salem, OR 97304. To leave online condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com