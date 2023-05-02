Catherine Daisy (Owens) Frazer 1941-2023

Catherine Daisy (Owens) Frazer passed away June 9, 2023, at the age of 82, at Marquis in Newberg, Oregon. She was born February 12, 1941, in Coal Grove, Ohio, to George Fritz Owens and Lona Marie Harn.

Kitty, as many knew her, was a housewife and loving mother who will be missed.

She is survived by her son and his wife, Dan and Jena Frazer; their two children, Emma and Wyatt; and her daughter, Rebecca Frazer.

No funeral will be held, but a memorial service for family and friends will be arranged at a later time.