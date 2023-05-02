Carolene Jean Ball 1952 - 2024

Carolene Jean (Gutbrod) Ball, 71 years old, passed away peacefully on February 21, 2024, with family by her side, in McMinnville, Oregon. She was born June 19, 1952, to Laverna (Schoof) Gutbrod and John E. Gutbrod Jr. in McMinnville.

She attended school in Eureka, California, and graduated high school there in 1971. On September 14, 1980, she married Roger Ball. They had no children.

During her life, she lived in several cities, including, Eureka, Portland, Scappoose, Tillamook, and McMinnville. She worked her career in the real estate market, for Nike, and retail sales of jewelry.

She was a member of St John Lutheran church in McMinnville, and attended services in Portland at Holbrook Bible Church.

Carolene had a wonderful love for her kitties, who were like her children and a huge part of her life. She enjoyed visiting flower and rose gardens with her friends when she lived in Scappoose.

Carolene, like her mother, always greeted people with a smile and a cheerful laugh. She loved her time spent with family and chatting with cousins on the phone.

She was preceded in death by her parents. She will forever be loved and missed.

Donations in Carolene’s honor can be made to Homeward Bound Pets Animal Shelter in McMinnville, Oregon. hbpets.org