Carlton police apprehend alleged drunk driver

A Portland resident, allegedly operating a stolen vehicle and driving drunk, was taken into custody by Carlton police following a pursuit early on the morning of Tuesday, Dec. 26.

Chief Kevin Martinez identified the suspect as Lariena Gobpin, 23, who was booked into the Yamhill County Jail, cited and conditionally released.

The Yamhill Communications Agency 911 dispatch center informed police shortly before 7 a.m. that a vehicle was being driven recklessly southbound on Highway 47 and entering the city limits, according to Martinez.

Senior Officer Jake Blair located the vehicle parked in a parking lot in the area of Highway 47 and Monroe Street. He conducted a records check of the license plate and learned the vehicle was reported stolen in Newberg just minutes before it was noticed by the officer.

The vehicle was occupied by Gobpin at the time, and Blair made the decision not to approach it until backup officers arrived at the location, Martinez said.

Before they could arrive, she drove off, southbound on Highway 47, at which time Blair initiated a pursuit and stopped the vehicle near the intersection of Washington and Yamhill streets. Gobpin was taken into custody at that time. The Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office assisted.

She was charged with driving under the influence of intoxicants and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Her blood alcohol content was about .16, twice the level of intoxication in Oregon.