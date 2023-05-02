Carlie Leona Roberts Archibald 1934 - 2025

Carlie Leona Roberts Archibald passed away peacefully April 24, 2025, in Washington, Utah. She was 91.



Carlie was born March 18, 1934, to Lester William and Leona Carter Roberts in Minersville, Utah. She had five siblings: Vance, Beryl, Eleanore, Coy, and Rollin. Raised during the Great Depression and the Second World War, Carlie and her siblings learned to work hard and to look out for and love one another. Although they knew the meaning of sacrifice, they never wanted for the important things in life.



Carlie married Jack Willard Anderson on June 12, 1953. They lived in Deeth, Nevada, and had four children: Robert, Lisa, Kallie, and Chad. Carlie and Jack divorced in 1962, after which she moved with her children to McMinnville, Oregon.



Several years after settling in McMinnville, Carlie accepted an administrative assistant position at Hewlett-Packard (then called Field Emission Corporation). During her 28 years with HP, she raised her family and earned an associate degree in business administration from Chemeketa.



Carlie married Lyman Reed Archibald on January 12, 1985. After retiring in the mid 1990s, Carlie and Lyman traveled the United States in their motor home. They loved spending time on the Oregon coast and were snowbirds for many years in Arizona and Southern Utah. But they could not wait to get home to McMinnville for the spring and summer; she always said, “There is no place more beautiful than home.”



Carlie loved to garden. She spent many happy hours tending to her flowers and enjoyed the hummingbirds and canaries that gathered in her garden.



Above all, Carlie loved and cherished her family. She taught her children and grandchildren to chase their dreams, work hard, and do their best. Most of all, she taught her family to love one another unconditionally. "Love At Home" was her motto.



Carlie was preceded in death by her youngest son, Chad Anderson; parents, Lester and Leona Roberts; and sister and brothers.



She is survived by her husband, Lyman; children, Robert and Mary Anderson, Lisa Anderson, and Kallie and Gary Goff; daughter-in-law, Margret Anderson; grandchildren, Jeni Anderson, Truett (Erin) Anderson, Kate Roth (Jim Bailey), Cole Roth, Kaila (Erika) Zandel, Austin (Brigitta) Anderson, Macy (Tyson) Putnam, and Clara (Travis) Jones; five great-grandchildren, Maggie and Abigail Moore, Trip and Logan Anderson, and Kaleb Roth.



Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 17, 2025, at the LDS Chapel in Minersville, Utah.



We will dearly miss her.