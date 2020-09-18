By Jeb Bladine • President / Publisher • September 18, 2020 Tweet

Bladine: Campaigns citing political ideologies

Street signs are going up; candidate forums are underway; and voters are beginning to recognize that their 2020 city and county elections are different from any in memory.

Consider this salvo posted online by James Goings, a key figure in politics surrounding some 2020 local election campaigns:

“When you have left-leaning ideologies, you’re brainless, your thinking is tilted … Left-leaning people believe (in) taxing our citizens into poverty. They believe burning down Portland is OK … My goal is to smash every left leaning liberal that’s running in the city or county positions. I have the backing of the farmers and most all businesses. We are sick and tired of brainless liberals running in non-partisan races and saying they’re moderate conservatives, and truly they’re just Socialist Democrats.”

Goings moderated that message somewhat with a recent video statement, while acknowledging his antipathy for Yamhill County Commissioner Casey Kulla:

“When I helped Lindsay Berschauer on her campaign, we carpet-bombed this county like it’s never been seen before, receiving over 52 percent of the vote with three candidates. I did not want Casey Kulla to turn Yamhill County into five county commissioners in a home rule, and then have him bring a Portland Metro policy to Yamhill County.”

Speaking more generally about progressives and liberals, Goings said: “You divide our country with hatred. You back Black Lives Matter and Antifa. You state that you like the message, but when you’re confronted about the massive chaos in Portland, the destruction of federal property and the bleeding of police officers, you say we don’t take that part, but we take the other part. It doesn’t work that way.”

Goings represents the most public face of a well-coordinated campaign effort with roots in historic Yamhill County politics, combined with new regional and state coalitions seeking more local government power for “the conservative party.”

That effort helped elect Berschauer to the Yamhill County Commission; supports Paulette Alexandria for county treasurer; and is promoting the election of Heidi Parker as McMinnville mayor and of council candidates Chris Chenoweth and Brittany Ruiz.

“Yamhill County,” said Goings, “let’s come together … and elect these conservative candidates that want to protect our county from this progressive movement that has infiltrated us.”

It’s a message that resonates countywide, though perhaps less so in McMinnville. From my perspective, while I might disagree with some City Council actions in recent years, I’ve never really believed that current council members “infiltrated us.”

Jeb Bladine can be reached at jbladine@newsregister.com or 503-687-1223.