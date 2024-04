Beverly E. Mulkey 1928 - 2024

Beverly E. Mulkey, born in Stayton, Oregon, passed away December 13, 2023, in Bend, Oregon, at the age of 95.



A Celebration of Life is planned for noon, Friday May 3, 2024, at Macy & Son Funeral Home in McMinnville, Oregon.



A reception will follow beginning at 1:45 p.m. at

Breathe Easy Speakteasy

9670 S.W. Bayou Dr.

McMinnville, Oregon