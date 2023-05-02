Beverly E. Mulkey 1928 - 2023

Beverly E. Mulkey, born in Stayton, Oregon, passed away December 13, 2023, in Bend, Oregon, at the age of 95. The world has lost a great woman.

Beverly lived an extraordinary life and touched the souls of all she met. She was a kind and generous person whose passion for social interaction led her to develop friendships all her life. She lived a storybook life, traveling to many parts of the world with her husband, Jack. She loved to gather her family and friends for celebrations and was an excellent cook and hostess. She had a nurturing side to her that raised four successful children and was known as “Mom” to so many beyond her family. People saw her as an "Elegant Lady" whose grace, gentleness, and smile were ever-present.

Beverly will be missed by so many.

In addition to raising her family, Beverly also had a 17-year career for a division of United Scientific Corporation as an office manager and Human Resources manager.

Beverly is survived by her daughter, Marilyn (Ed) Boehmer; sons, Andy (Sharon), Gary (Karen), and Scott (Lise) Mulkey; granddaughters, Melissa (Daniel) Long, and Sarah (Justin) Cassidy; grandsons, Hank Boehmer, Chris (Sarah) Mulkey, and Gavin Mulkey; and 10 great grandchildren.

Beverly was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Mulkey; and grandson, Jake Mulkey.

A memorial service is planned for the Spring of 2024 in McMinnville, Oregon, followed by interment in Stayton, Oregon.