Betty Jean Witt 1933 - 2024

Betty Jean Witt passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of March 9, 2024, at Parkland Retirement Village. She was 90. She was born April 29, 1933, in Hillsboro, Oregon, to Charles and Nettie Wyatt. She grew up and went to school in Hillsboro. She married David Witt in 1951, and together they raised three children: Randy, Debbie and Julie. They later divorced.

Betty was a homemaker in her younger years before going to work for Young World, Thrifty Drug, Classic Cleaners and McMinnville Dry Cleaners before retiring in 2004.

Betty was a beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She had a joyful life and found her greatest happiness through her family. She loved family gatherings, birthdays and holiday celebrations. She was an avid reader and would argue politics anytime. She was deeply loved, never forgotten and forever missed.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents; her seven brothers, Homer, Delmer, Fred, Joseph, Charles, James, and Robert; as well as her six sisters; Berneice, Velma, Hazel, Mary, Eileen, and Virginia. She is survived by her three children, Randy Witt (Paula), Debbie Winkler (Rick), and Julie Gettman (Alan); six grandchildren, Kristin, Kelly, Kayla, Conner, Kari, and Casey; and nine great-grandchildren.

A private family celebration of life is planned for a later date.