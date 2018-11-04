Beth W. Smith - 1932 - 2018

Elizabeth (Beth) W. Smith passed away Sunday, November 4, 2018, at Cherrywood Memory Care in McMinnville, Oregon, after a long struggle with dementia.

Beth, the youngest child of Ralph and Leola Worden, was born December 27, 1932, in Salem General Hospital. She attended grades one through six at Hazel Green in Salem, the same grade school her dad attended. In 1948, her family moved to a farm on the Lafayette-Hopewell Highway near Dayton, Oregon. After graduating from Dayton High School in 1951, she attended Oregon College of Education (WOU) for one year. While at OCE, she met David Galinat; they were married October 12, 1952, and divorced in 1965. She raised her three sons while earning a degree in accounting at Pacific University in Portland, and then working as a bookkeeper and accountant.

On August 18, 1979, she married Maurice (Smitty) Smith of Dayton and moved into his home on Wallace Road. After Smitty passed away in November of 1983, Beth continued to live in this home, giving it her personality. She planted a multitude of flowers and trees around the yard, completely remodeled the house and filled it with her collections (there were many).

After retiring from Marine Lumber in Tualatin on October 31, 1997, she became a peer counselor for Mid-Willamette Valley Senior Services and volunteered for the Yamhill County Sheriff Department’s Morning Call Program.

Beth was a fun-loving, independent person who loved her Savior Jesus Christ and cared about others. As an active member of Dayton First Baptist Church, she made sure children were given a special treat each Sunday, and that families not in attendance were sent a note letting them know they were missed. She also put together several church directories and helped organize regular activities for the seniors.

Beth enjoyed “collecting,” cooking, knitting, needlepoint, crocheting, gardening, Bible study, bowling, difference-of-opinion discussions, and helping others. She especially enjoyed the holidays, birthdays and spending time at the beach with her family.

Beth was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Glen Worden. She is survived by her oldest brother, David Worden (Imogene) of Sacramento; her three sons, Ralph Galinat (Carla) of Concord, California, Ed Galinat (Paula) of Dayton and Douglas Galinat (Rosa) of Accokeek, Maryland; eight grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.

A service celebrating her life will be held at 3:00 p.m. Friday, November 16, 2018, at Dayton First Baptist Church Dayton, followed by a barbeque dinner – if you would like to bring a side dish to share, please do. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Dayton Community Food Pantry through Dayton First Baptist Church. To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.