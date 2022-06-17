Bertha Mildred Davis Hamilton 1924 - 2022

Bertha Mildred “Millie” Davis Hamilton, a resident of Sheridan, Oregon, formerly of Dallas, Oregon, died Friday, June 17, 2022, in Sheridan. Mildred was born March 24, 1924, in Blue Mound, Kansas, the daughter of John and Laura O’Hara. Mildred graduated from Blue Mound High School. She was a straight A student.

She moved to Sheridan in 1942 to help her sister working at the family service station. She was a true pioneer woman. Mildred married Dale Davis on October 3, 1942, in the local United Methodist Church. She later worked for Willamina Lumber Company. They lived on 40 acres at East Creek in a rustic cabin Dale built; there was no electricity or running water. They had a wood cookstove for heat and cooking. Mildred was true Mom in every sense. She took great care of her children. The family lived a great distance from the school, and she insisted they go to school and learn. Mildred was always involved with her children and would drive them and pick them up from school. Her children excelled in school. The children’s social time was at school. She ironed all their clothes with irons heated on the cookstove. She planted a large garden and canned their vegetables and fruit for the family. Mildred was an excellent baker, and she would bake her husband Dale a coconut cream pie every day. Dale passed away on September 10, 1968. Mildred later married George Hamilton on May 21, 1971, in Dallas, Oregon. George became a beloved stepfather. He was so proud to call Sharon and Curt his children. George passed away September 28, 1995. Mildred was a member of the Dallas Senior Center. She was the president for four years and drove the Senior bus to events. Mildred has been living with her daughter, who has cared for her for the last six years.

She is survived by her daughter, Sharon Shellenbarger; son, Curt (Marie) Davis; along with five grandchildren, Jennifer Broadus, Rachael (Bob) Lee, Dick Shellenbarger and Tony Broadus; seven great-grandchildren, Hilary, Hayden (Hannah), Harrison, Wyatt, Naomi and Emmett and Richard; and one great-great-grandchild, Samson.

There will be a Fellowship Reception from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, July 24, at Guthrie Park. Please join family and friends for a time of sharing and fellowship. Private family interment was in Buck Hollow Cemetery in Willamina. Memorial contributions may be made to the Dallas Senior Center in care of Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center, which is caring for the family. To leave an online condolence or to share a story with the family, go to www.dallastribute.com