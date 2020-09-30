Bank ATM vandalized; money taken

Submitted photos##McMinnville police are seeking these two suspects.

McMinnville police are looking for two individuals who they said vandalized the exterior of an ATM and took an undisclosed amount of money from the McMinnville branch of Bank of America, 1650 N.E. Highway Highway 99W.

The pair allegedly have been involved in similar crimes in Beaverton and Sherwood, according to police.

Anyone who recognizes the subjects, or if the clothing/and or physical appearance captured on surveillance photographs matches someone you know, contact Detective Hugo Cerda at 503-435-5615 or hugo.cerda@mcminnvilleoregon.gov. Reference case No. 20-3276.